Bellevue man ordered to CBCF for probation violations

Jordan M. Aldrich, 27, of 310 N. Sandusky St., admitted to a two-count probation violation Tuesday in Huron County Common Pleas Court — a positive drug test and failing to appear for an appointment with his probation officer.

Judge Jim Conway then ordered Aldrich to spend four to six months in a community-based corrections facility, a form of prison which focuses on substance abuse treatment and education. The defendant, who will remain on probation, is being held in the Huron County Jail until his transferred to a CBCF. Aldrich has been in custody since the Huron County Sheriff’s Office transported him there June 12.

Aldrich’s underlying conviction is attempting conveying contraband into a detention facility. Court records indicate that as part of a mid-October plea deal, prosecutors dismissed one count of possession of cocaine.

On Dec. 20, Aldrich was sentenced to 60 days of discretionary jail time. That means his probation officer has the option of when to impose part or all of the sentence. The defendant also was fined $250 and ordered to reimburse the sheriff’s office $35 for drug testing.

Aldrich has a misdemeanor conviction through Norwalk Municipal Court for giving an innocent man's name during his May 17, 2015 arrest by the Norwalk Police Department.

Police had said the defendant identified himself as “Zachary Blanton” during the arrest process while another man provided his real name and referred to Aldrich as “Zach” or “Zachary.” When Aldrich identified himself as Blanton, he was unable to give Blanton’s Social Security number and police said Aldrich provided a date of birth that put him at age 20, a date which turned out to be only six days away from the real Blanton's birth date.

Aldrich and the other man signed statements at the station, maintaining their identities and were booked into jail. Chief Dave Light has said the pair were arrested in connection with the theft and possession of stolen goods from about 15 car break-ins.

In late October 2015, Aldrich entered a “no contest” plea to falsification and theft and then found guilty.

During a separate common pleas court hearing Tuesday, Kyle J. Rutledge, 21, of Lagrange, pleaded guilty to trafficking in drugs. He will be sentenced July 19.