Man indicted for aggravated murder of area woman

Daniel Myers, 48, was indicted on two counts of aggravated murder and one count each of kidnapping, aggravated robbery, and tampering with evidence in the death of Heather Bogle, 28, who was found April 10, 2015 shot and beaten in her car's trunk at a Clyde apartment complex.

Ms. Bogle went missing after leaving work at the Whirlpool plant in Clyde.

An autopsy concluded she died of two gunshot wounds and blunt-force trauma throughout her body.

Mr. Myers, who also worked at the Whirlpool plant with Ms. Bogle, is being held without bond in the Sandusky County jail.

The charges brought against Mr. Myers also include specifications alleging the crime was sexually motivated, that Mr. Myers used a firearm, and that the murder was committed in the commission of kidnapping and robbery.

The aggravated murder charge is classified as a special felony punishable by up to the death penalty or life in prison. Aggravated robbery and kidnapping are first-degree felonies punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The evidence tampering charge is a third-degree felony punishable by up to five years.

He is scheduled to appear Tuesday in Sandusky County Court of Common Pleas.

The Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mr. Myers earlier this month at the Wooded Acres Campground in Lindsey, Ohio — more than two years after Ms. Bogle's death. He remains in the county jail.

While there are sexual motivation specification, prosecutors did not need to “prove rape necessarily,” Sandusky County Prosecutor Tim Braun said.

“Kidnapping is one of the charges that can carry sexual motivation and sexual predator motivations,” he said.

The indictment indicates prosecutors believe Ms. Bogle was killed on or about April 9, 2015.

Bogle case leads to 2nd look at 2009 Clyde death

SANDUSKY — Loriann Haley has been suspicious about her sister’s March, 2009, death since she received a phone call from a Clyde, Ohio, man who found her body.

Mrs. Haley spoke to her sister, Leigh Ann Sluder, on the phone on Feb. 28, 2009 — a conversation she described as “normal.” When she got a call from her sister’s phone number the next day, Mrs. Haley jokingly answered, “Didn’t I just talk to you?”

It wasn’t from her sister, though. It was from Daniel R. Myers, 48, of Clyde, whom Mrs. Haley had never met.

“He said, not in a distressed manner, ‘I found your sister dead in her bed,’ ” Mrs. Haley, 47, of Freeport, Fla., and formerly of Perrysburg, recalled.

Mr. Myers was arrested earlier this month in connection with the unrelated 2015 death of Heather Bogle. His charges include aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, kidnapping, and tampering with evidence.

Ms. Bogle, 28, was found April 10, 2015, in her car’s trunk at a Clyde apartment complex. She had gone missing after leaving work at Whirlpool Corp. in Clyde — where she and Mr. Myers both worked — the day before.

Mr. Myers had reported finding Ms. Sluder, 38, in her bed at her residence in Clyde’s Emerald Estates mobile-home park on March 1, 2009, and emergency crews pronounced her dead at the scene. He and Ms. Sluder, also a co-worker of Mr. Myers at Whirlpool, had a 4-year-old son together at the time, according to Chief Deputy Edward Hastings of the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office.

Her death was ruled to be a suicide by gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office. No charges were filed against Mr. Myers, but the sheriff’s office now has reopened the case for a second look.

“We had received information that Ms. Sluder’s death was suspicious to her family and friends and upon Mr. Myers being arrested with Ms. Bogle’s case, we thought it would be prudent to look at Ms. Sluder’s case,” said Chief Deputy Hastings. “Family and friends believe it was suspicious, so we wanted to take another look.”

Chief Deputy Hastings said Ms. Sluder apparently shot herself with a rifle, which was found in bed with her.

“A rifle to the chest seems difficult,” he said. “She was a petite woman. We want to go back and make sure everything was in line.”

Mrs. Haley described her sister as about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds.

Mrs. Haley said she’s been concerned about her sister’s death since it happened, adding her sister despised guns and didn’t know how to load one.

“I knew then that she didn’t do it,” Mrs. Haley said. “But the problem is, we have to deal with this 10 years later. How do we prove it?”

Mr. Myers told officials in 2009 he saw Ms. Sluder the day before when he picked up their son, and that she had been going through some “mild depression,” according to sheriff’s records.

“Her last words to me were, ‘I’ll talk to you later.’ We talked for about 20 minutes,” Mrs. Haley said. “There was no sign of distress, depression, anything.”

Mrs. Haley said she is glad the sheriff’s office is revisiting at her sister’s case.

“I feel sad for Ms. Bogle and her side of the family,” she said. “I hope for both cases involved, justice will be served.”

The sheriff’s office will lead the new Sluder investigation, Chief Deputy Hastings said, but may seek assistance from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification. He offered no estimate of how long that inquiry might take.

“They’re right in the infancy of reopening that investigation,” he said. “They’re going to take a look at it and see if anything is out of place.”

