Former Cleveland Browns receiver imprisoned at age 69

Rucker, 69, still owes the vast majority of the $110,841.37 that U.S. District Judge Dan Polster ordered him to pay when he sentenced Rucker in August to 21 months in prison. The monthly garnishments will mark the first meaningful payments Rucker will make to the Cleveland Peacemakers Alliance and other groups.

Rucker, who is in a federal prison in Lisbon, receives $2,390.75 a month from NFL pension plans, according to court filings. Polster signed the order approving the garnishment on Friday, after Rucker and federal prosecutors agreed on the amount.

Federal prosecutors in February first sought to garnish Rucker's pensions, as well as his portion of a nearly $1 billion class-action settlement he said he will receive over concussions that he suffered during his 12 seasons as a pro football player. They wrote that Rucker had only paid about $359 in restitution.

Rucker insisted before he was sentenced that the settlement would be used to pay back the money he stole. The federal government still intends to go after the settlement, though a representative from the settlement plan has not yet responded to the government's court filing.

The claims process for the class-action settlement, as well as the actual distribution of the approved claims, could take years.

The former wide receiver pleaded guilty in February 2016 to wire fraud and making false statements to the FBI. He admitted to using the bank accounts of his non-profit agencies as his own.

Prosecutors say Rucker wrote himself checks for thousands of dollars and withdrew cash at ATMs and at casinos across the country. Meanwhile, he often ran the agencies into the red -- sometimes while his outreach workers went months without paychecks.

Rucker used the stolen money to pay off gambling debts and personal expenses, all while making impassioned pleas for money from other philanthropic organizations and the city of Cleveland.

He argued that traumatic brain injury that he suffered during his football career may have caused his actions. Prosecutors scoffed at the assertion.

