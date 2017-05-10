Grand jury Indicts 32 suspects

Here are the defendants’ names and charges:

Andrew B. Sturzebecher, possession of marijuana and trafficking in marijuana

Austin C. Stevens, possession of marijuana and trafficking in marijuana

Adrian L. Blissit, Jr., possession of cocaine, trafficking in cocaine and two counts of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs

Vernon D. Roberts, receiving stolen property, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, two counts of having weapons while under disability, and two counts of carrying a concealed weapon

Nicole A. Davis, theft

Toney D. Dorsey, felonious assault

Trae A. Hunter, two counts of assault, two counts of disrupting a public service, intimidation, and two counts of criminal damaging

Raylon L. E. Pettis, receiving stolen property, carrying a concealed weapon, and having weapons while under disability

Brittany E. Rothgeb, grand theft

Latoya D. Jones, possession of cocaine

Kyle C. Gray, possession of heroin, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs

Antwuan D. Monegan, corrupting another with drugs, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, forfeiture specification

Tracey L. Park tampering with evidence

Bryson A. King, two counts of domestic violence, and two counts of assault

Michael R. McConnell, aggravated robbery, robbery, theft, and carrying a concealed weapon

Samuel J. Clark, grand theft

Ron L. Harris, six counts of aggravated burglary, felonious assault, petty theft, robbery, and three counts of assault

Ravion C. Watson, two counts of non-support of dependents

Akiva T. Hunter II, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, carrying a concealed weapon, unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance, possessing a defaced firearm, and harassment with a bodily substance

Jackie L. Mitchell, domestic violence

Robert E. Satterfield, burglary, three counts of theft, safecracking, and attempted burglary

Michael T. Schwanger, Sr., theft, forgery, and receiving stolen property

Daniel C. White, possession of cocaine

Tyran H. Sullivan, two counts of assault and domestic violence

Dwayne P. Gore, two counts of theft and misuse of credit cards

In addition to the 25 aforementioned indictments, seven people were secretly indicted, meaning their names and charges won’t be made public until arrests are made or court papers served.