Daughter gets probation in connection with body found inside Wainwright home

Briann D. Sorohan, 18, was given six months of probation, handed down by Magistrate Jason L. Jackson, for failure to report knowledge of a death, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

Sorohan lived at her parents' house at 4210 Fourth St. SE in Wainwright, where the body of 71-year-old Robert L. Harris found inside the filthy home March 21. It's alleged the Sorohan family kept the decomposed body to steal Harris' Social Security and Veterans Administration benefits.

“Our office was of the belief, based on the evidence, that Briann's culpability wasn't the same as the parents’,” said Tuscarawas County Assistant Prosecutor Scott Deedrick.

“And while we’re certainly very concerned about the fact that this gentleman’s death was not reported to the authorities, and that this, frankly, bizarre and really unhealthy set of circumstances went on for as long as it did, we really feel that this charge is the most appropriate.”

As part of her six months of probation, Sorohan is required to complete 30 hours of community service and pay a $200 fine, plus court costs. Jackson suspended a 30-day jail sentence for Sorohan since she accepted the court's probation term.

After her arrest March 21, Sorohan was living in the homeless shelter. She said in court that she is now residing at a New Philadelphia residence. A probation officer will inspect the home to see if it is fit for Sorohan to take possession of a dog that was seized from the Wainwright home the dead body was found in.

Sorohan was originally also charged gross abuse of a corpse, a fifth-degree felony. At a preliminary hearing in Southern District Court on March 30, that charge was dropped and Sorohan pleaded no contest to failure to report knowledge of a death.

Sorohan and her attorney, Deb Greenham of New Philadelphia, did not address the court Tuesday.

Sorohan's parents have also been charged in connection with the discovery of the body. They had their cases bound over to a Tuscarawas County grand jury.

Brian D. Sorohan, 49, and Stacy L. Sorohan, 45, are charged with gross abuse of a corpse and two counts of theft, all fifth-degree felonies. They also are charged with failure to report knowledge of a death, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

The couple is charged with two separate counts of theft because they are accused of stealing money from two of Harris' accounts.

The indictment was filed April 28. The couple is scheduled to be arraigned May 16 by Common Pleas Judge Edward O’Farrell. They are free on personal recognizance bonds.

The cause and manner of death of Harris could not be determined by a forensic pathologist, according to Tuscarawas County Coroner Dr. Jeffrey L. Cameron.

Harris, a Vietnam War veteran, was buried April 21 at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman with full military honors.

The Sorohans’ home was condemned by the Tuscarawas County Health Department the same day the body was found. The family lived there, but did not own the property.

The Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office found Harris’ decomposed body while executing a search warrant at the home as part of an investigation after people who knew him had become concerned about not seeing him for a long time. It's estimated Harris was left dead inside the home for several months. Harris formerly lived in Alliance.

