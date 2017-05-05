Federal judge punts review of killer's conviction to another judge

After three trials in Warren County and numerous appeals, including one to the United States Supreme Court, Widmer, 36, remains behind bars on a 15 years to life sentence. His first hearing for parole is scheduled for July 2025.

He was convicted of drowning his wife, Sarah, in the bathtub of their Warren County home in August 2008.

Dan Tierney with the Ohio attorney general's office — the office that handles appeals such as this — said this recent order by U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Black is common.

In federal courts, magistrate judges are appointed to assist district court judges.

Main arguments by Widmer's appeals attorney have included:

• The home's bathtub was illegally seized

• Testimony regarding "prints" on the bathtub was based on "junk science"

• Widmer should have been allowed to test Sarah's DNA for a rare genetic disorder

• juries should have been told about lead detective Jeff Braley's alleged misrepresentations of his qualifications

