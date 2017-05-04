Willard man jailed for falsification

Alejandro Lopez, 22, most recently of 110 E. Pearl St., received a 30-day discretionary jail term from Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway. That means the defendant’s probation officer has the discretion of when to impose part or all the sentence during his two years of probation.

Lopez was fined $250 Thursday and credited with earlier serving six days in the Huron County Jail. According to court records, Conway suspended 150 days in jail, which he could impose if the defendant is found to have violated his probation.

In late May 2015, a Huron County grand jury indicted Lopez on forgery, a fifth-degree felony. Court records indicate the defendant didn’t appear for his arraignment until early January of this year.

During a March 2 plea hearing, prosecutors and Lopez’s defense attorney reached a plea deal in which he was convicted of falsification, a first-degree misdemeanor.