5-year-old girl found safe after being reported missing in Cleveland

She returned home with her babysitter shortly before 8 a.m. Monday. Police are checking the girl's condition and investigating to see what happened.

The babysitter was later arrested by police on a warrant for failing to appear in court for a 2015 drunken driving arrest. No formal charges have been filed against her in connection with the missing-persons report, police said.

The girl's mother about 8:30 p.m. Sunday returned to her home in the 3300 block of East 142nd Street, between Kinsman and Milverton roads in the city's Mt. Pleasant neighborhood, and found that neither her daughter nor the babysitter were at her home, according to police.

The woman reported her daughter missing and Cleveland police later sent out a missing-persons report in the hopes that someone would find her.

The babysitter is "known to drink alcohol and pass out," according to a police report. Police found an empty liquor bottle on the porch, the police report said.

Police said that the girl was riding her bike in front of the home about 4 p.m. with the babysitter watching her. The girl's bike was found in the basement and her boots by the side door.

The babysitter's mother told police that her daughter has alcohol dependency issues and expressed concern that the girl was left alone with her, the police report says. She also suffers from a mental illness, police reports said.

The babysitter has three children of her own. Child services told police that she had a recently closed case for neglecting at least one of her children in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court.

