Woman convicted of felony charges in boyfriend's death

Tara L. Thacker, 34, formerly of 1007 S. Main St., pleaded guilty Tuesday to separate charges of involuntary manslaughter and theft of a credit card. As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dismissed one charge of corrupting another with drugs.

Involuntary manslaughter is a first-degree felony punishable by three to 11 years in prison. Theft of a credit card is a fifth-degree felony, which could come with an imprisonment of six to 12 months.

Thacker has been in the Huron County Jail since the Nov. 6 incident involving the deceased victim, Jeffrey Gibson, 41, of Lorain. The defendant has been unable to post a $10,000 bond.

As a condition of her bond on the credit card case, Thacker is prohibited from being on the premises of a Nita Drive, Willard, residence and can’t have any association with the victim, according to court documents.

Huron County Public Defender David Longo spoke briefly about the case during a mid-December hearing in Huron County Common Pleas Court. The Willard Police Department handled the investigation.

“I do not believe that she was corrupting this individual with drugs. I think that they used drugs together and they OD’d,” said Longo, who couldn’t be reached for comment Tuesday.

During a late January hearing, Huron County Assistant Prosecutor Bambi Couch said Thacker’s “issues are clearly motivated by drug usage.”

“And she’s not shown any interest in getting involved in any sort of treatment,” Couch said at the time. “If you release her, she’s likely to just go out and use again.”

Thacker will be sentenced June 7.