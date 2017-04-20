Teacher, coach in court for alleged sex crime with student

Tyler Conrad, 26, of Victor Court in Hamilton, was indicted in November on two counts of sexual battery, a third-degree felony; sexual imposition, a third-degree misdemeanor; and contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a minor, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Conrad’s case is set for trial in May.

The alleged activity happened between Conrad and a 16-year-old female Fairfield High School student between Aug. 16 and Oct. 9, according to the indictment.

Conrad, who entered a not guilty plea, is a Badin High School graduate and attended the University of Cincinnati. He has no criminal history.

The investigation began when Fairfield police were contacted by Butler County Children Services about possible illegal activity between a Fairfield High School teacher and student. Police opened an investigation and advised school administrators of the allegations.

Conrad was hired by Fairfield schools on Aug. 6, 2015. He was an assistant football coach from August 2015 until 2016, according to school officials.

———

©2017 the Dayton Daily News (Dayton, Ohio)

Visit the Dayton Daily News (Dayton, Ohio) at www.daytondailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.