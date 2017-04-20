'Disgraced' boyfriend gets 7 years for rape

“It was repugnant. It was despicable, and you ought to be ashamed of yourself,” the judge told Mark Holmes before sending him to prison Wednesday.

“I am ashamed, Judge,” Holmes replied. “Disgraced.”

Judge Duhart sentenced Holmes, 37, of the 500 block of East Streicher Street to seven years in prison and classified him as a sex offender who must register his address with the sheriff in the county where he lives every 90 days for the rest of his life.

Holmes was found guilty April 6 of rape, a first-degree felony, and domestic violence and endangering children, both misdemeanors, following a four-day jury trial.

The jury was shown graphic video of the Oct. 29 offenses. Holmes berated and beat the victim, forced her to perform a sex act on him, and made her drink a cup of his urine.

Both Holmes and the victim asked the court for leniency. Both professed to love the other and said they wanted to repair their broken family.

“Love is accepting someone for their faults. You didn’t do that. Love is accepting someone for their mistakes. You didn’t do that,” the judge told Holmes. “What you did is inflicted punishment, hate, anger, aggression. That’s what you did. That is not love.”

The victim told the court she was “highly displeased” with the guilty verdict on the rape charge, saying her words were misconstrued.

“I want the court to know I do love Mr. Holmes and that he loves me. We do have a child together,” she said. “I don’t believe he is a rapist and I believe that the conviction is false and I don’t agree with it.”

Holmes had told the court he did not want to go to prison where he would not be able to communicate with the mother of his child because she was his victim. Before he left the courtroom, Holmes asked if he could have phone privileges to speak with her. Judge Duhart said he would allow that at the Lucas County jail but said he had no control over rules in state prisons.

As he was led out of the courtroom, Holmes told the crying victim, “It’s OK. It’s OK. I love you baby. It’s OK.”

Holmes had faced a maximum of 11 years in prison.

Asked about the sentence afterward, Judge Duhart said he listened to the victim who has been empathetic with Holmes throughout the case.

“She certainly has a right to be heard, and the court is duty-bound to take into consideration, for whatever it’s worth, her input,” the judge said, adding that a seven-year sentence seemed “fair and balanced despite the repulsiveness of the whole thing.”

———

©2017 The Blade (Toledo, Ohio)

Visit The Blade (Toledo, Ohio) at www.toledoblade.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.