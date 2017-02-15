Grand jury indicts area woman on murder charges

The indictment was announced Tuesday after the grand jury session. It was one of two case presented, the other resulting in a secret indictment.

Gilbert, 35, of Perkins Township, was arrested Jan. 28 after her ex-boyfriend was fatally stabbed inside her trailer.

Perkins police were sent to the trailer park at 528 W. Perkins Ave, located next to the former Kroger, just before 5 a.m. after she called 9-1-1. Gilbert reportedly told authorities she and 44-year-old Jamie Wilburn had gotten into an argument and then a flight, resulting in the stabbing.

“Sometime during the altercation, he was stabbed,” Perkins police chief Ken Klamar told the Sandusky Register. “She’s saying he fell on the knife as he went toward her. In the process of going toward her, he impaled himself on the kitchen knife.”

Wilburn was found bleeding and unresponsive on the kitchen floor when authorities arrived. Paramedics took Wilburn to Firelands Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Gilbert and Wilburn had on-again, off-again relationship, the Register reported.

Gilbert’s 10-year-old child was inside the home as this occurred, police said.

She has remained jailed since her arrest.