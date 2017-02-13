Sex offender's charge is 'more of a technical violation,' says attorney

The court arraigned Brian Lemaitre, 35, of 107A Thomas Drive, Bellevue, on Monday for one count of failing to notify of an address change. This charge carries a possible 18 months months in prison, which Lemaitre is eligible for due to a prior felony conviction.

During his arraignment, he informed the court he is currently on “parole, post-release control” through Sandusky County.

Lemaitre’s bond was set at $5,000 with a 10-percent provision, but Huron County Public Defender David Longo requested it be unsecured instead.

“I don’t know if that will do him any good if the parole authority has a holder on him,” Longo said.

Lemaitre shook his head at this.

“I think this is more of a technical violation than anything else,” Longo went on, explaining that Lemaitre had been staying at the Bellevue Inn and Suites, which was registered as his address.

“Apparently the Bellevue Inn and Suites decided they didn’t want him there anymore,” the attorney said.

Longo said the motel kicked the defendant out, but he “surreptitiously moved in (again) with his cousin.”

Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway wasn’t swayed.

“Based on the prior record and a prior offense of the same nature, the court believes the state’s recommendation to be appropriate,” Conway replied.

Lemaitre will have his next hearing in March and a jury trial is scheduled for April 20.