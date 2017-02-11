Huron County grand jury indicts 13

Trent W. McCullough, 53, most recently of 3741 Prospect Road, New London, is charged with reckless homicide with a firearm specification, and cultivating marijuana.

Authorities arrested McCullough on Jan. 4 after the fatal shooting of his friend, George Ely. During an interview with McCullough, Sheriff Todd Corbin recalled “He admitted that he didn’t mean to shoot his friend."

The New London man originally called 9-1-1 claiming that Ely shot himself, according to police reports. The injury was first reported as a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

During the sheriff’s investigation, a marijuana grow operation of unspecified size was also uncovered — likely leading to the cultivating marijuana charge.

The other defendants who were indicted Friday are:

• Nicholas K. Hamman, 20, 3335 Austin Drive, of Willard, on a number of charges. He was charged with burglary and theft related to an incident which occurred between Oct. 24 and 25, 2016. He was charged with breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools and theft in relation to a Jan. 9 incident. Finally, Hamman was charged for receiving stolen property in relation to a vehicle theft between Jan. 28 and 29 and possession of heroin.

• Danielle M. Davis, 29, of 2323 Countryside Drive, Fremont, for illegal conveyance of drugs on the grounds of a detention facility or institution and possession of carfentanyl in relation to a Nov. 4, 2016 incident.

• Joshua A. Lykins, 34, most recently of Huron County Jail, for aggravated possession of fentanyl, possession of lorazepam and possession of Suboxone.

• Cody A. Hardy, 22, of Huron County Jail, for burglary and assault related to a Jan. 19 incident.

• Brian S. Lemaitre, 34, 107A Thomas Drive, Bellevue, for failure to notify of address change as a registered sex offender.

• Joseph James Fusko III, 47, of 3258 Austin Drive, Willard, on two counts of possession of heroin, fentanyl and carfentanyl, and one count of trafficking in heroin in relation to a Jan. 18 incident.

• Michele C. Pfaff, 23, of Huron County Jail, for corrupting another with drugs and illegal conveyance of drugs onto the grounds of a detention facility in relation to a Feb. 6 incident.

• Kenneth K. Low III, 27, of 540 N. U.S. 250, on four counts of theft of a credit card and two counts of theft from a person in a protected class for incidents between Dec. 12 and 16.

• Krista Eustace, 28, of Elyria, for identity fraud.

• James E. Mosley Jr., 40, of 2948 Neal Zick Road, Lot 15, of Willard, for operating vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs with the specification of mandatory prison because of five or more equivalent offenses within 20 years of committing the offense.

• Scott A. Booth, 22, of 29 Corwin St., Norwalk, for disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

• Laura J. Gillingham, 55, of 512 Berlin Road Apt. 208, Huron, for three counts of aggravated possession of oxycodone and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia in relation to a Sept. 28 incident.