Huron County plans to start family drug court

At least, that’s the idea behind family dependency drug court, something Huron County residents can expect in the near future. Sometimes simply known as a family drug court, the program is aimed at helping children and families in the child welfare system with substance abuse and mental health problems.

OThe court would involve “parents who are throes in the addictions and are obviously having difficulty providing adequate parental care,” said Huron County Juvenile Court Judge Timothy Cardwell.

In addition, the county would meet regularly with parents participating with the program, providing close supervision while they seek treatment.

Huron County’s family drug court would be one among more than 20 in the state. Each must be reviewed by the Ohio Supreme Court before it can be certified.

This sort of program is not unfamiliar to Huron County. There is already a similar program which started in 2003 and focuses specifically on delinquent children rather than parents.

If all goes well, Cardwell hopes to have the court running by the end of this year.

“This may be an aspirational goal,” he admitted.

Cardwell and others plan to visit the Hancock County family delinquency drug court in Findlay to do a little research before they start putting together their own policies.

The hope is that addressing drug issues in parents will help children who are affected, said Beth Williams, executive director of the Huron County Mental Health and Addiction Services Board.

When people are addicted to drugs, she explained, they are “non-existent as parents."

“They’re either in jail, or just not taking care of the children,” she said. “That was the judge’s (Timothy Cardwell’s) concern.

MHAS is one of several organizations working with the Huron County Juvenile Court to start a family dependency drug court. The Department of Job and Family Services and Firelands Counseling are also involved, among others.

Any parents seeking treatment would need to “have a verified substance abuse issue that has been assessed by a therapist,” Cardwell said. Their children would have to be “adjudicated, dependent, neglected or abused.”

Other qualifications may be added when the county actually puts the program together. Whatever form it takes, Cardwell said the key is to blend “accountability with treatment.”

“The best practice would indicate you must mix accountability with treatment,” he explained.