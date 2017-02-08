Grand jury indicts 26 suspects

Here are the ames and charges for 18 of those defendants:

• Anwar J. Watson, four counts of aggravated arson

• Robert K. Lippus, Jr., domestic violence and felonious assault

• Otis L. Hunter, Jr., improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and having a weapon while under disability

• John R. Hensley, domestic violence

• Tyrez L. Clark, four counts of receiving stolen property, two counts of misuse of credit cards and forgery

• Jonathan A. Mittower, three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and five counts of possession of drugs

• Chamazez L. Scott, forgery, passing bad checks, and petty theft

• Pierre Robert-Carlos Campbell, two counts of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and possession of cocaine

• James E. Drake, two counts of non-support of dependents

• Logan C. Woodburn, DUI; two counts of aggravated vehicular assault and failure to stop after an accident

• Reggie J. Lee, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon

• Morgan E. Bauer, aggravated vehicular assault; two counts of DUI

• Alexander S. Kozma, possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and grand theft

• Scott A. Haynes, aggravated possession of drugs and two counts of DUI

• Samantha J. Taylor, complicity to safecracking, complicity to breaking and entering and complicity to theft

• Kimberly S. Moots, complicity to safecracking, complicity to breaking and entering and complicity to theft

• Branden M. Swander, complicity to aggravated robbery with a firearm specification

• Zachary R. VanZandt, four counts of rape, two counts of gross sexual imposition and aggravated burglary

In addition to the aforementioned 18, an additional six suspects were secretly indicted, which means their names and charges won’t be made public until arrests are made or court papers served.