Many defendants in court during Monday's arraignments

One defendant was Kyle J. Rutledge, 20, of Lagrange. Rutledge faces a charge of trafficking in alprazolam (Xanax), which carries a possible six to 12 months behind bars and a $2,500 fine. He also has a pending felony conviction in Elyria Municipal Court which his attorney, T. Douglas Clifford, seemed certain would present little issue.

“It’s likely to be resolved as a misdemeanor,” said Clifford, who entered a not-guilty plea for his client and asked that his $5,000 bond be continued.

Rutledge, who earlier posted bail, will have a pretrial hearing March 13.

Others arraigned on Monday include:

• Kenneth K. Low III, 27, 540 N. U.S. 250, , on charges of receiving a stolen credit card and seven counts of theft of a credit card and one charge of theft from a person in a protected class. Each charge carries a potential six to 12 months and a fine of $2,500.

Low confirmed during the hearing he has a prior felony, although he is not currently on probation. He also said he wasn’t employed. He previously posted a $10,000 bond on one of two cases, and Huron County Assistant Prosecutor Bambi Couch said “a personal recognizance bond in the other case is sufficient.”

His pretrial is scheduled for March 13.

• Curtis Dininger, 37, of 31 Hayes St., Willard, is charged with theft of a motor vehicle. The possible penalty is six to 18 months and a $5,000 fine. His pretrial is scheduled for April 3.

• Hollis Sexton Jr, 29, of Toledo, is charged with obstructing justice. He could face six to 12 months and a $2,500 fine. He has no prior felonies. During the hearing, Sexton he was last employed in November and has no current source of income. His pretrial is set for March 27. He is currently out on a $5,000 bond.

• Kelsey Mejia, 25, is charged with two counts of receiving stolen checks and two separate counts of forgery. These charges each carry a possible six to 12 months and a fine of $2,500. Mejia told the court she was last employed in September. Her pretrial is set for April 3.

• Madison M. Garland, 20, of 27 Bouscay Ave., is charged with receiving stolen property (a credit card.) This charge carries a possible six to 12 months behind bars and a fine of $2,500, although Garland has no known felonies. She told the court she was last employed at Subway almost a year ago. Her pretrial is scheduled for March 27.