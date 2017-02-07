76-year-old man could face 8 years in prison

Frederick L. Hartman, 76, of 762 Exchange Road, New London, was arraigned on Monday. Hartman, who is charged on felonious assault and negligent assault, allegedly shot a 70-year-old hunter with a pump-action shotgun last year.

Felonious assault is a second-degree felony which carries two to eight years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000. Because Hartman’s charge involves a firearm specification, it could involve serving more time. Negligent assault is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.

The terms of Hartman’s bail were a hot topic at the hearing. He is currently out on a $10,000 bond with the requirement that he not handle or possess firearms. His attorney, Russell Leffler, protested this.

“It’s difficult out on the farm with no firearms,” said the attorney. “But we understand the situation.”

Huron County Common Pleas Court Judge Jim Conway did not make any changes to Hartman’s bond. He did speak to the defendant to make sure he understood the terms before he left.

“No possession of firearms means exactly what it says,” Conway said.

Hartman is scheduled for his next hearing, a pretrial, on March 27. His final pretrial is set for April 25.