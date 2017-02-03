Roofing scam leads to prison sentence

David M. Nelson, 36, of Norwood, pleaded guilty today to one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and one count of insurance fraud.

“Our goal is to protect Ohio’s families and that includes cracking down on scam artists who rip them off,” Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said. “This case involved a classic scam. The defendant took money and provided nothing in return.”

According to investigators, Nelson scammed 24 homeowners in multiple counties within the greater Cincinnati area between 2014 and 2015. He contacted consumers at their homes, claimed their roofs were damaged, and encouraged them to file an insurance claim. After accepting their insurance money, he failed to provide any services in return. As part of the scheme, he also damaged consumers’ roofs to create the appearance of storm damage and provided false insurance claim information.

A special prosecutor with Attorney General DeWine’s Economic Crimes Unit handled the case after being appointed by the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

The case was investigated by Attorney General DeWine’s Economic Crimes Unit with assistance from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Department of Insurance, Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission, Colerain Police Department, and West Chester Police Department.

Consumers who suspect a scam should contact the Ohio Attorney General's Office at www.OhioProtects.org or 800-282-0515.