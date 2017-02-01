Woman guilty of heroin-related crime

The first, Marlaya S. Grant-Aaron, 19, of Sandusky, was indicted last November on the charge of trespassing after entering a stranger’s house while intoxicated. The charge carries between six and 18 months and a possible fine of $5,000, but will be dismissed if Grant-Aaron successfully completes a treatment program.

Sara J. Fisher, 37, of 10 Hilltop Court, Monroeville, was indicted on one count each of possession of fentanyl and possession of methamphetamine. Each charge is a fifth-degree felony which could carry six to 12 months.

Fisher also was admitted to treatment in lieu on Tuesday, and will see her charges dismissed as well if she successfully completes a treatment program. Both she and Grant-Aaron will be on probation until they finish their programs. If they do not successfully complete treatment, they will be terminated from the program and subject to the jail time and possible fines related to their charges.

Lucia E. Perry, 32, most recently of Mansfield, also had a final pretrial on Tuesday.

She was not placed on probation or treatment in lieu, but instead pleaded guilty to one count of possession of heroin, a fourth-degree felony. Her bond was revoked at that time and her sentencing hearing was scheduled for March 15.