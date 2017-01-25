Tara Thacker, 34, of 1007 S. Main St., will not receive a bond reduction in her case. She is charged with corrupting another with drugs and is being held on a $10,000 bond.

“I understand the state is still looking for toxicology results,” said Huron County Public Defender David Longo, who objected to continue his client’s case.

“We haven’t exactly agreed to this particular continuance,” he said.

The defense attorney previously objected to the charge assigned to the defendant, calling it a case of “statutory misnaming.”

“Again, I realize this is a situation where it appears that Miss Thacker is being held on completely separate matters,” Longo said.

He appeared to be referring to a separate and unrelated charge of theft of a credit card, which has a $5,000 cash bond with a 10-percent provision.

The prosecution didn’t respond favorably to Longo’s requests for a lower bond.

“We believe that it’s in the state’s interest that Miss Thacker remain in jail,” Huron County Assistant Prosecutor Bambi Couch said. “Her issues are clearly motivated by drug usage and she’s not shown any interest in getting involved in any sort of treatment.”

Couch told the judge “if you release her she’s likely to just go out and use again.”

Both the prosecution and the defense eventually agreed on a continuance, postponing Thacker’s further pretrial hearing until March 13.