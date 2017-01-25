Isaiah M. Risner, 20, of 4177 Greenwich Milan Townline Road, had just one question after he was sentenced.

“I’m going to prison for 17 months?”

Yes, confirmed Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway. Risner would be serving two 17-month sentences at the same time, one for each charge.

Before he was sentenced, Risner had little to say. He told the judge: “I just want some treatment or something. That’s about it.”

The defendant also is facing charges in Richland County, where he is currently incarcerated.

During Risner’s sentencing, the judge referred back to the defendant’s notable criminal history.

“You’ve had a history of violent convictions,” Conway said. The judge said Risner’s convictions showed “a pattern of activity that has not ceased."

Conway told Risner his history of substance abuse seemed “related clearly to the violent activity.”

As stated by the judge, Risner’s victims wanted him to seek substance abuse and anger management help.

Huron County Public Defender David Longo previously called the circumstances surrounding the case “unusual.” Risner’s conviction stemmed from a June 30, 2016 incident. The home he is convicted of burglarizing is his mother’s.

Conway noted that Risner’s other victim was also related and that the crime “was committed in the vicinity of a child.”