Special needs teacher sentenced to 45 days in jail for punching SUV window, striking ex-girlfriend

Dennis Robart Jr., 37, of Cuyahoga Falls, pleaded guilty Monday under an agreement with prosecutors to domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. Prosecutors dropped charges of felonious assault, a second-degree felony and criminal damaging, a second-degree misdemeanor.

Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Paul Gallagher sentenced Robart to 45 days in the Summit County Jail and one year of probation. He also ordered him to pay about $7,500 restitution to his ex-girlfriend for her injuries and to take an anger-management class. He faced up to 180 days in jail.

Robart ran for the 42nd Ohio House District in 2008 as a first-time candidate, losing in the Republican primary. His uncle is former Cuyahoga Falls Mayor Don Robart.

Police say the incident happened Aug, 1, 2015, as Dennis Robart’s ex-girlfriend was moving out of Robart’s 12th Street home. They say Robart punched a hole through a window of the SUV his ex-girlfriend was sitting in and struck her on her left eye.

Assistant Summit County Prosecutor Joe Dangelo said the woman suffered an orbital eye fracture. He said a jury might not have thought this injury was serious enough to warrant a felonious-assault conviction. He said both the victim and Cuyahoga Falls detectives signed off on the plea deal.

Robart was scheduled to go on trial Thursday morning.

Marcus Sidoti, Robart’s Cleveland lawyer, said his client lacks a criminal record, was cooperative with authorities and accepted responsibility. He said Robart is employed and has the support of his family.

Robart told Gallagher that his only prior offenses were speeding tickets and he was once named Teacher of the Year for Summit County.

“I made one mistake,” he said. “I did punch a window.”

Robart, who currently is not teaching, said he lost a teaching position at Maple Heights High School because of his arrest. He formerly worked as a student advocate at Bolich Middle School in the Falls, serving as a liaison between teachers and students, and was a teacher and coach in Green.

“I want to try to rebuild my name,” he said. “It has been challenging.”

