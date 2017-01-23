Woman sentenced for insurance fraud

She was also ordered to pay more than $21,000 in restitution.

“Insurance fraud is a crime and it harms everyone by driving up the cost of insurance,” said Ohio Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor, who also serves as director of the Ohio Department of Insurance. “We are working closely with our law enforcement partners across the state to fight it.”

An Ohio Department of Insurance investigation found Frame was reimbursed for medical services that she and her family never received.

Ohioans aware of insurance fraud are urged to report it to the department by calling 1-800-686-1527. Insurance fraud information is available at www.insurance.ohio.gov.