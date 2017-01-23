Two drug offenders get chance to avoid conviction

Matthew J. Lahman, 41, of 113 W. Stone St., Gibsonburg, and Andrew S. Dunn, 34, of 2 S. Old State Road, Norwalk, will both have their charges dismissed if they successfully complete drug treatment.

Lahman was charged with possession of oxycodon, a fifth-degree felony which carries six to 12 months in jail and a fine of up to $2,500. Dunn was charged with two counts of trafficking in cocaine, a fifth-degree felony that carries the same penalties as previously stated.

During their hearings, Huron County Assistant Prosecutor Bambi Couch laid down the incidents related to the charges.

Lahman’s charge was related to an incident where he was in a car which was pulled over. The driver “ran a stop sign and didn’t use his turn signal,” said Couch, who added that “there was a consent search of the vehicle which turned up empty pill bottles.”

Couch also said the driver “claimed the names on the pill bottles were his best (friend’s).”

During the consent search, a small silver tube with a “snorting straw” and pill containing oxycodone was found, Couch said.

Lahman was granted treatment in lieu, which could take up to three years, as well as 30 days of discretionary jail time.

Like Lahman, Dunn was given 30 days of discretionary jail time and could spend up to three years in treatment.

His charges are in relation to two separate incidents where he sold a substance to confidential informants. It was tested and confirmed to be cocaine.