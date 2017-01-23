Baker's dozen indicted

Two of the men were charged with receiving stolen motor vehicles.

They were among 13 suspects indicted Friday.

Todd A. Humphries, 23, of 4321 Chesford Road, Columbus, was arrested in New London in December. Police reportedly found him in possession of a stolen vehicle, a loaded handgun and a pair of brass knuckles. When they spoke to him, police said Humphries became agitated and said he had a gun.

It turned out the vehicle he was with had been reported stolen from Columbus. Humphries was indicted by a Huron County Grand Jury on Friday on one count each of receiving stolen property, receiving stolen property (a motor vehicle) and carrying a concealed weapon. He is being held on a $15,000, 10-percent cash bond.

Humphries was originally on a straight $15,000 bond, but his defense attorney, David Longo, successfully asked for a reduction. “There’s no actual violence in this case, and he was cooperative with the police at the time of his arrest,” Longo said.

Longo also commented on the handgun in question.

“He actually disclosed that to the police before they found it.”

John W. Hoskins, 48, of 175 E. Market St., Akron, was also indicted on one count of receiving stolen property (a motor vehicle). Hoskins was arrested not long after Humphries in Willard after police reportedly found him in possession of a stolen semi truck with a broken light.

He is being held on a $15,000 cash bond. He was arraigned on Monday, when his defense and the prosecution debated whether his bond should be lower.

A possible previous burglary charge was the subject of some discussion. Hoskins’ defense, David Longo, said “From what he tells me, it may have been dismissed.”

The judge did not reduce the bond.

Edward N. Meggitt and Daniel C. Loera were also arraigned Monday after being indicted on Friday.

Meggitt, 42, of Bellevue, on one count of domestic violence. He is currently being held on a $10,000, 10-percent cash bond for this case, and a $5,000 cash bond in a pending methamphetamine case. Meggitt was arraigned in court on Monday, and given an order to have no contact with his wife.

“She’s been coming to the jail to visit him since he’s been in,” said Longo.

“That doesn’t mean the state wants that,” responded Assistant Huron County Prosecutor Bambi Couch.

Loera, 41, of 614 Fink St., Willard, was indicted on one count of burglary. Loera was arraigned in court on Monday. Defense attorney David Longo requested a “lower bond than he has right now,” saying that “$25,000 is awfully high” for a nonviolent offense.

Huron County Common Pleas Court Judge Jim Conway told Longo the bond was “appropriate” and kept it the same. It remained a $25,000 cash bond.

Warrants were issued for the following people who were indicted Friday:

• David Michael Clark, 37, address unknown, on one count of failure to notify of address change. Clark is required to notify the state of address changes as a registered sex offender.

• Brooke A. Hilling, 23, of 4707 Venice Road, Lot 14, Sandusky, on one count each of theft, passing bad checks and forgery. A warrant was issued for Hilling’s indictment.

The following people were issued summons on indictment:

• Kyle J. Rutledge, 20, of 397 Hickory Run, Lagrange, on one count trafficking in drugs: alprazolam, a schedule IV controlled substance. Rutledge posted his $5,000 bond.

• Madison M. Garland, 19, of 27 E. Bouscay Ave., Norwalk, on one count receiving stolen property (a credit card). Garland posted a $5,000, 10-percent cash bond. Her

• Frederick L. Hartman, 76, of 762 Exchange Road, New London, on one count of felonious assault and one count of negligent assault. Hartman posted a $10,000 bond.

• Kenneth K. Low III, 27, of 540 N. U.S. 250, Norwalk, on seven counts of theft of credit card, one count of theft from a person in a protected class, and one count of receiving a stolen credit card in another case.

• Curtis Dininger, 37, of 31 Hayes St., Willard, on one count grand theft of a motor vehicle.

• Hollis Sexton Jr., 29, of 2115 South Ave., Toledo, on one count of obstructing justice. Sexton filed a $5,000 bond.

• Kelsey M. Mejia, 25, of 2115 South Ave., Toledo, on two counts of receiving stolen property (a check), and two separate counts of forgery. Mejia posted a $5,000 bond.