Girl, 15, sent to treatment facility for evaluation after dad's slaying

Trumbull County Juvenile Court Judge Pamela Rintala said the girl would be evaluated at the facility, but she did not specify for how long. The move was not part of a bond, and Bresha is still in custody. Rintala set the girl's aggravated murder trial for May 22.

Bresha is caught in a combative case that has gained international attention over allegations that her father, Jonathan, abused her mother for years. The girl was 14 at the time of the shooting.

Her attorney, Ian Friedman, said the child killed her father in self-defense. He had sought her release from the youth detention facility in Warren.

The girl's mother, Brandi, said at Friday's hearing that the shooting allowed her to escape "the box" her husband of more than 20 years had built for her. She said she is hopeful her daughter would get treatment at the facility.

"My daughter did what she did for a reason,'' Brandi Meadows said. "I'm not saying that it was the right thing to do. But no one knows the hell we went through. . . . I can hear her in my sleep, 'Mommy, Mommy, help me.' But I can't do anything for her. It's a horrible feeling.''

The girl's family hailed the move to a treatment facility as important to a child in a frail emotional state. Friedman called it a private facility that would be in Northeast Ohio and allow for her family to visit Bresha, but she would not be allowed to leave for any reason. If the evaluation is completed, she could return to the juvenile detention center in Warren.

Bresha entered Rintala's courtroom for a brief hearing, glancing at her family with a quick smile. She spoke only once, telling Rintala that she understood the procedure.

During the hearing, Bresha's family was further buoyed by a prosecutor's decision to drop a key element in the case.

Stanley Elkins, an assistant Trumbull County prosecutor, said his office would not pursue the classification of a serious youthful offender. If it had, Bresha could have been tried in Juvenile Court and forced to go to a youth detention facility if found guilty. In that scenario, had Bresha continued to have problems in the juvenile system, she could have been sent to an adult prison.

But because prosecutors dropped the classification, she can only serve until age 21 if she's found guilty. Elkins later declined to explain the decision about the classification.

Bresha has been in a juvenile detention center in Warren since the shooting. On July 28, her father Jonathan Meadows was sleeping in the living room of his home on the city's West Side when Bresha fired his .45-caliber gun, striking him in the head, according to interviews and police. Brandi Meadows said she has been treated for abuse 15 or 20 times in her marriage.

A handful of Jonathan Meadows' family and friends entered the courtroom quietly Friday. They quickly left after the hearing. Meadows' sister, Lena Cooper, said abuse was not an issue in the slaying. She said her niece suffers depression and was angry over being disciplined for hanging out with older children.

Bresha, who took advanced classes, would have been a freshman at Warren G. Harding High School this year. Several family members, including her older brother Jonathan and sister Brianna, wore blue "Standing with Bresha'' shirts for the hearing.

