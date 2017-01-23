Husband accused of domestic violence also charged with meth possession

Edward N. Meggitt, 42, of Bellevue, is charged with domestic violence and faces up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine if found guilty.

During the defendant’s arraignment on Monday, public defender David Longo asked the judge to consider posting a lower bond. Meggitt is currently being held on a $10,000, 10-percent cash bond for this case, and a $5,000 cash bond in a pending methamphetamine case.

Longo said “his (Meggitt’s) wife was the alleged victim.”

The attorney added that Meggitt is “awaiting sentencing in a case out of Sandusky County, (of) which the likely outcome is going to be a CBCF. He’s not likely to do anything to blow that at this point.”

Assistant prosecutor Bambi Couch responded to Longo’s request for a lower bail, saying that Meggitt “was assaulting his wife in the backyard at the residence, and needed to be pulled off of her.”

Couch said the state requested no association between the husband and wife, which Longo objected to.

“She’s been coming to a jail to visit him since he’s been in,” he said.

“That doesn’t mean that the state wants that,” Couch responded.

Huron County Common Pleas Court Judge Jim Conway said he was willing to grant a no association order.

Meggitt’s pretrial is scheduled for Feb. 6.