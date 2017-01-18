New hearing date for man charged with abduction

Ronald D. Ruff, 38, of 2560 Niver Road, Willard, saw his court process extended Tuesday when he received a new final pretrial date of March 21 and a jury trial date of March 28.

Ruff was arrested last year after running from a Huron County sheriff’s deputy as he was about to be handcuffs. Deputies and the Willard Police Department canine unit found him, and he was charged with felonious assault and abduction.

According to a deputy’s report, Ruff’s abduction victim said he punched her repeatedly, and held a knife to her throat which broke the skin. The report also stated that the victim was afraid for her life, and believed Ruff would have murdered her if she tried to leave.

Last July, Huron County Common Pleas Court Judge Jim Conway sentenced Ruff to 28 months in prison for aggravated assault and possession of cocaine. The two convictions were unrelated. The first was connected to an incident where Ruff’s cousin suffered a fractured skull. The possession of cocaine charge stemmed from a traffic stop made by the Huron County Sheriff’s Office where Ruff was a passenger. He received 17 months in prison for the assault charge, and 11 months for possession.

Willie F. Reagan II also had his final pretrial scheduled for Tuesday. It was continued instead, and a further final pretrial was scheduled for March 13. Reagan was indicted on one count of trafficking in oxymorphone, a fourth-degree felony.