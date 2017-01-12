Grand jury Indicts 53 suspects

Here are the defendants’ names and charges:

Corey L. Fletcher, Sr., domestic violence

Jesse M. Rankins, two counts of aggravated burglary, assault, and domestic violence

Eric Reed, two counts of aggravated burglary, assault, and burglary

Davina F. McEwen, two counts of endangering children and felonious assault

Jack Jackson, Jr., two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of vandalism, two counts of burglary, two counts of petty theft, and felonious assault

Joshua D. Kaiser, domestic violence, aggravated menacing, and felonious assault

Kory K. Brown, two counts of possession of cocaine, and possession of heroin

Michael D. Gee, two counts of non-support of dependents

Lumon L. Crayon, domestic violence

Robert G. Wade, possession of heroin, and possession of drugs

Sean McGee, possession of cocaine, four counts of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, having a weapon while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, firearm specification, forfeiture specifications

Daniel C. White, aggravated robbery, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, and two counts of forgery

Rebecca J. White, complicity to aggravated robbery

Walter E. Thompson, Jr., possession of cocaine

Latrina R. Gresham, felonious assault

Gerald D. Toney, receiving stolen property, possession of cocaine, and illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility

Gabriel J. Sidoti, domestic violence

Frederick L. Watson, felonious assault, domestic violence, repeat violent offender specification

Robert E. Taylor, two counts of violating a protection order

Anthony E. Bye, two counts of domestic violence, theft of drugs, and petty theft

Nicholas G. Mees, two counts of possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, and possession of drugs

Robert W. Jenkins, two counts of discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or school safety zone, six counts of felonious assault, two counts of having weapons while under disability, repeat violent offender specifications

Antwuan D. Monegan, three counts of trafficking in heroin, aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in a counterfeit controlled substance, and corrupting another with drugs

Meredith L. Staveskie, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, tampering with evidence, forfeiture specifications

Andrew T. Carruthers, possession of cocaine

Justin E. Williams, possession of cocaine

Kaleb M. Wilhelm, seven counts of trafficking in heroin, seven counts of possession of heroin, two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, corrupting another with drugs, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, forfeitures

Joshua F. Hull, trafficking in heroin, attempted trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

Eugene Cromer, two counts of trafficking in heroin, two counts of possession of heroin, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

Everett L. Lawson, two counts of trafficking in heroin, two counts of possession of heroin, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

Andrew T. Carruthers, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

Juan J. Valles, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

Justin E. Williams, two counts of trafficking in cocaine, two counts of possession of cocaine, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

Logan McClellan, two counts of trafficking in cocaine, two counts of possession of cocaine, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

Jasmine R. Cherry, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

Gerald V. Yun II, three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

Wesley J. Bullins, 14 counts of theft, two counts of attempted theft, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

Garland L. Nichols, Jr., 18 counts of theft, two counts of attempted theft, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

William L. Boswell, 20 counts of theft, two counts of attempted theft, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

In addition to the aforementioned 39 people, 14 other suspects were secretly indicted, meaning their names and charges won’t be made public until arrests are made or court papers served.