Man pleads guilty to pandering child porn

Kenny D. Gessner, 30, of Sandusky, was convicted of one count of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor, a fourth degree felony. If convicted, Gessner faces six to 18 months behind bars.

He is currently out of jail on a $15,000 cash bond with a 10-percent provision, which includes an order prohibiting contact with non-family members younger than 18 years old.

The Norwalk Police Department arrested Gessner in October after obtaining a warrant to search his home. According to police reports, they found and seized electronic media to be used as evidence.

During the search, police also found the 4-year-old son of Gessner’s girlfriend there. They called the children services division of Huron County Department of Job and Family Services due to the condition of the residence and the ongoing child pornography investigation.

The prosecution is recommending a community control sanction, or probation, with sex offender treatment. Gessner is scheduled for sentencing at 8:45 a.m. Feb. 23.

Several other people also had final pretrial hearings Tuesday.

• Quentin D. Sims, 30, of Fremont, didn’t show up for his hearing. The court issued a bench warrant. Sims is charged with possession of drugs.

• Aimee M. Spaulding, 28, of 2190 W. U.S. 20, Monroeville, signed a waiver of speedy trial in order to participate in rehabilitation.

• James E. Blackburn, 38, of 224 Keefer St., Willard, had new dates set. His further, final pretrial hearing will be March 14 and his jury trial is scheduled for March 23.