Area residents plead innocent to felony charges

“I ain’t going nowhere,” said James Purcell, 54, of Sandusky, during his arraignment at Huron County Common Pleas Court.

Purcell originally posted bond on the charge of identity fraud. The fifth-degree felony is punishable by six to 12 months behind bars and a $2,500 fine.

Prosecutor Bambi Couch-Page said the state was willing to continue the bond on Purcell’s charge, but Huron County Public Defender David Longo said there was no reason.

“It’s kind of a moot point since he’s already under another sentence,” Longo said.

“I just wish they’d get it over with and give the money back to my old lady,” Purcell said.

The bond was a $5,000, with a 10-percent provision. Purcell’s final pretrial will be March 21.

Also arraigned Monday were:

• Brett Wilson, 30, of 2695 Snyder Road, Willard, who is charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. This felony is punishable by six to 18 months behind bars and a $5,000 fine.

Wilson has no prior felony convictions, although he was on probation through Norwalk Municipal Court.

“He does have a number of misdemeanor convictions,” Couch Page said.

Wilson remains out on a personal recognizance (P.R.) bond. That means he signed a court document and agreed to appear for susbsequent hearings with paying any money. His trial is scheduled for April 6.

• Cody Beverly, 20, of 410 E. Walton St., Willard, who is charged with burglary. The third-degree felony is punishable by one to five years in prison and a possible fine of $10,000.

Beverly has no prior felonies and isn’t on probation. He remains out on bond. His trial is scheduled for April 4.

• Jay Rush, 44, of 1011 E. Main St., who is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of morphine, possession of oxycodone and possession of criminal tools. These felonies are punishable by six to 12 months behind bars, a $2,500 fine and a possible six-month to five-year driver’s license suspension.

Rush posted a $10,000 bond and is subject to random urinalysis. His trial is scheduled for April 13.

• Jennifer Rush, 44, of 1011 E. Main St., who is charged with possession of meth, which is punishable by six to 12 months behind bars, a $2,500 fine and a possible six-month to five-year driver’s license suspension.

During her arraignment, Rush said she had no source of income and that neither she nor her husband work. She earlier posted a $5,000 bond and is subject to random urinalysis. Rush’s trial is set for April 6.

• Everett Lawson, 36, of 14599 County Road 32, Bellevue, who is charged with possession of meth. The third-degree felony is punishable by nine months to three years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000 and a mandatory $5,000 fine.

Lawson earlier posted a $2,500 bond. His trial scheduled is for March 2.

• Kelsey Murr, 20, of 221 1/2 Woodlawn Ave., Willard, who is charged with burglary. The felony is punishable by nine months to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

When asked about his financial situation, Murr said he did odd jobs for his parents — making about $50 a week. He has no known criminal history. The court agreed to continue his personal recognizance bond. His trial is scheduled for April 6.