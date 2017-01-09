Man pleads guilty to wrecking his grandmother's vehicle

Channing Waggoner, 30, most recently of Huron County Jail, saw the charge of drug possession dropped after pleading guilty to the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

He could face up to 18 months behind bars and a $5,000 fine. Waggoner has prior felonies, including burglary, and is currently incarcerated in the Huron County Jail.

His bond was continued at $5,000, and he is prohibited from going to a North Street address, or having association with the woman who lives there. However, defense attorney David Longo said continuing the bond will leave Waggoner in jail “where he’s at."

Prosecutor Bambi Couch Page, who represented the county, explained the basis for the charge. She said Waggoner took his grandmother’s vehicle without permission "and ultimately wrecked the vehicle on Hanville Corners Road on his way to Willard.”

“I’m not certain why he was taking his grandmother’s vehicle,” Couch said to Judge Jim Conway.

“That, I don’t know,” Conway replied.

Waggoner is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 22.