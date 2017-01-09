Burglar pleads guilty to amended charge

Charles E. Dixon, 24, of 1920 Murray Road, pleaded guilty Monday to an amended count of burglary. The fourth-degree felony is punishable by six to 18 months in prison and $5,000 in fines.

Dixon originally was charged with a second-degree burglary in connection with a June 21 incident.

The defendant has no prior felonies and was not under supervision. He would be an unlikely candidate for prison because of this, Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway said.

Prosecutor Bambi Couch Page, who represented the county Monday, went over the details of the incident that led to Dixon’s arrest.

The burglary occurred June 21, but Dixon reportedly was caught when he was found trespassing on the property again the next day. The Huron County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Scranton Road residence, “where a trespasser who was identified as the defendant had come to the property,” Couch Page said.

At that time, Dixon had not entered the property. He did have an altercation with the homeowner, according to the prosecutor’s report. Couch Page said deputies discovered Dixon had taken “a number of items including some knives (and) a cigarette lighter collection,” which were found with him.

Dixon is scheduled for sentencing Feb. 22 and remains out on a $15,000 bond with a 10-percent provision, which means he has agreed to appear at all future court proceedings. He is prohibited from being on the victim’s property.