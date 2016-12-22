Woman convicted of being heroin dealer is accused of new felony crime

Elizabeth Long, 25, of 7 Minard Place, pleaded not guilty. The fifth-degree felony carries a potential six to 12 months behind bars and a $2,500 fine.

She showed up to her arraignment in street clothes, as she had been freed on a $5,000 Norwalk Municipal Court bond.

As a condition of her continued bail, county prosecutor Daivia Kasper requested that the defendant be subject to random urinalysis. The defense agreed to this.

Kasper also asked for a test to be done that day. Long’s attorney, public defender David Longo, was hesitant to agree at first.

“It’s a little unusual to, out of the left field, ask for it (a urinalysis) the very first day,” he said.

“Random could also mean today,” Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway responded.

Kasper added that she had some information indicating Long might still be using drugs.

“I ask that she be tested, if anything, to give us a baseline.”

The judge agreed to continue bond as well as the requirement of random tests and a test that day. If Long failed, he said, her bond could be revoked.

Her pretrial is scheduled for Feb. 13, final pretrial for March 7 and jury trial for March 16.

Also arraigned Tuesday:

• Tyler J. Mason, 22, of 304 Nita Drive, Willard, for theft from the elderly. Mason pleaded not guilty, and freed on a $10,000 bond. This fifth-degree felony carries a potential six to 12 months and a $2,500 fine. Mason’s pretrial is Feb. 14, final pretrial is March 7 and jury trial is scheduled for March 14.

• Todd A. McCallister, 24, 4757 Wenz Road, Wakeman, for theft from the elderly. McCallister also pleaded not guilty to this fifth-degree felony. He was present at the court on summons, and was issued a personal recognizance bond. This means he is freed without paying any money by agreeing to attend any future court proceedings. He is also to have no association with a woman related to the charge.

“That’s a condition of your bond,” David Longo said. “Not to talk to her.”

McCallister’s pretrial is set for Feb. 13. The final pretrial is March 14 and the jury trial is scheduled for March 21.

• Jason A. Sexton, 42, of 20 Brooks Court, Plymouth, for aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery, both first-degree felonies, and a second-degree felony, felonious assault. Sexton was assigned a bond of $25,000 and ordered to avoid contact with the victim.

His pretrial is Feb. 13, final pretrial is March 7 and jury trial is March 14.

• Jordan C. Phillips, 23, most recently of Collins, for the unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance (weapon/explosive device), a felony of fifth degree. Phillips is subject to a potential six to 12 months behind bars and a $2,500 fine. He pleaded not guilty, and the court continued his personal recognizance bond. His pretrial is Feb. 27 and the final pretrial is March 21. Jury trial is scheduled for March 30.

• Channing Waggoner, 30, most recently of the Huron County Jail, on possession of drugs (hydrocodone). This carries a potential six to 12 months and up to $2,500 in fines.

Waggoner has prior felony convictions, and has another felony pending. He entered a plea of not guilty.

“We were kind of hoping to work out the two cases together,” said Longo, his defense attorney. Waggoner’s pretrial is set for Jan. 9, final pretrial for Jan. 31 and jury trial for Feb. 9.