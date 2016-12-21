High school band director charged with sex crimes against students

A Scioto County grand jury returned the indictment against Matthew Swintek after an investigation by the Portsmouth Police Department. The indictment accuses him of sexting students at Portsmouth High School and at Southeastern High School in Ross County, who both were 16, and also engaging in sexual relations with the Portsmouth student.

Swintek, who is being held in the Scioto County jail after he was arrested Tuesday, is charged with three counts of sexual battery, 17 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and one count of disseminating material harmful to juveniles. The age of consent in Ohio is 16, but state law prohibits teachers and others of in positions of authority to have sex with students of any age.

Swintek, 27, of Portsmouth, was placed on paid administrative leave by the Portsmouth school district in August when police started investigating. His salary was not available.

Swintek was hired by the district in 2012 shortly after he graduated from Ohio University, Portsmouth Police detective Chuck Crapyou said. Earlier in 2012 while he was student-teaching at Southeastern High School, he was sexting with a student. He then began texting and sexting with a student who was a member of the Portsmouth High School Band, Crapyou said.

Police found images of the girls, including eight of the Ross County student and nine of the Portsmouth student, when they searched Swinek's laptop and cellphone. The charge of disseminating material harmful to juveniles is related to an nude image Swintek sent of himself, Crapyou said.

