Norwalk man pleads guilty to heroin-related crime

Chet B. Brookover, 32, of 29 E. Chestnut St., was convicted of possession of heroin. The fifth-degree felony is punishable by six to 12 months behind bars and a $2,500 fine.

Brookover must reimburse the Norwalk Police Department $40 for a drug test.

His conviction is related to an Oct. 19 incident when police pulled him over.

“A folded paper packet was found in Mr. Brookover’s wallet,” Huron County Assistant Prosecutor David Walsh said.

Huron County Public Defender David Longo disputed this.

“They didn’t actually test that,” he said.

Longo told Walsh that Brookover’s charges actually came from a police search of his residence, which followed his being pulled over.

Longo requested that the court not suspend Brookover’s driver’s license because the drugs were found in his residence, not his car. The state then asked for a nine-month sentence with $40 paid to police and no license suspension. A sentencing hearing is to be scheduled.