Suspected rapist, kidnapper pleads not guilty

If convicted, Johnson could spend decades behind bars. The counts of rape and kidnapping come with three to 11 years of prison each, as well as a possible fine of $20,000.

The theft and assault charges could garner Johnson 180 days behind bars and fines of up to $1,000 each. For the abduction charge, he could spend between nine months and five years in prison with a possible $10,000 fine.

During Johnson’s arraignment, Huron County Prosecutor Daivia Kasper requested he be held on a $100,000 bond.

Public defender David Longo protested this on the grounds that it was “dramatically more than is necessary to secure his appearance in court.”

“We asked the court to consider a more reasonable dollar amount,” Longo said.

Judge Jim Conway replied that the amount was reasonable and did not lower it.

As one of the terms of his bond, Johnson would also be forbidden from having association with two different women.

In addition to this case, he has one pending felony in the Huron County Municipal Court.