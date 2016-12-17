Tin Shed Saloon thief must pay $3,225 to bar

Charles R. Osborne Jr., 28, of 124 Dale St., Apt. 8, was sentenced to three years probation for breaking into the Tin Shed Saloon, 6 S. Myrtle Ave., Willard. Osborne will also have 38 days of discretionary time hanging over his head, and has agreed to pay $3,225 to the saloon for restitution.

Osborne broke into the bar on Aug. 29 and stole some memorabilia, a television, cellphone and framed dollar bills of differing values which had been signed by celebrities and locals.

Osborne and others cashed the dollar bills for coins, which were then turned back into bills.

Surveillance footage captured Osborne, and assisted police in catching him. A mask and empty frames in an alley near the bar also turned out to be vital clues. Authorities matched DNA on the mask to Osborne.

“The mask was distinctive,” Huron County Prosecutor Daivia Kasper said.

As part of his plea deal, Osborne will also pay restitution to several other people.

“He took the card of an employee of a shop. He went into a shop in willard and one of the employee’s personal effects was in the back room," Kasper said.

He also reportedly took an ATM card from someone who lived in the same apartment house, and used it to make three transactions.

Osborne will be paying $528 for the three transactions, and $67 to the shop employee.