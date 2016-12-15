A Willard woman addressed this to Billie A. Hinkle, the mother of the man who murdered her best friend.

Last year, James H. Blair, 51, of Willard, fatally shot his neighbor, Linda Giotto, as she mowed her lawn around sunset, then ran over her with the riding lawnmower. Blair was sentenced to 23 years to life in prison for his murder conviction.

Police later discovered Hinkle, 74, also of Willard, tried to stash the gun in her purse, and had lied to them about it.

Hinkle last month pleaded guilty to attempted obstruction of justice as part of a plea bargain.

During Hinkle’s hearing Thursday, the victim’s family questioned why she had hidden the weapon in her purse, and why she had failed to call the police after learning her son shot her neighbor.

“I don’t know what kind of mother you are,” the Willard woman said. “No mother in their right mind would do that.”

By contrast, Hinkle denied trying to cover for her son.

“I didn't take the gun to protect my son. At the time I didn’t know what he had done,” she said during the hearing. “I took the gun because I was afraid he was going to use it on himself.”

Hinkle told the court that it was dark out when she took the gun and left the house, and that she saw the lawnmower next door, but not Ciotto’s body.

During prior hearings, Hinkle reportedly said she told police she did not know how the gun had ended up in her purse at all. Huron County Prosecutor Daivia Kasper said that at one point, she even accused her son of being the one to hide the gun.

Ciotto’s family was not convinced.

“I find her actions reprehensible. I find her reprehensible,” Ciotto’s son said on Thursday. He chastised Hinkle for “a lack of human decency,” and a lack of awareness regarding her actions.

“She doesn’t even see that she’s committed a crime,” he added.

Ciotto’s daughter was similarly affected — tears welling up in her eyes as she spoke to the court.

"(This) is such a callous act that I would have never expect from somebody that we lived next to for more than five years,” she said, of Hinkle failing to call the police and withholding evidence.

She asked the judge to consider that community control might not keep Hinkle from trying to join her family in Kentucky.

“Her and her son have forever changed the way that I look at my neighbors,” Ciotto’s daughter said, adding that her mother’s murder still haunts her.

The only person present who tried to dispute that Hinkle’s negligence in not calling police was defense attorney Russell Leffler.

Ciotto was already dead when Hinkler took the gun away from her son, Leffler reasoned, so “it wouldn’t have really made any difference had she called.”

“She is not responsible for the murder itself,” he added. “(But) she is responsible for the crime that she pled guilty to.

“She feels terrible about it. She got to go to jail and see how horrible jail is. ... She apologizes and wishes it could go away.”

During her sentencing, judge Conway attempted to explain why she received community control to the family. They had asked him to consider a heavy sentence.

He reminded them that she pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice in relation to hiding the gun and lying to police, but was not being tried for negligence in regards to her failure to call the police or help Ciotto. Hinkle was also not eligible for jail time due to her lack of prior felonies. In fact, her criminal history was completely clean.

“Obviously you’ve suffered a very significant loss,” Conway said. “(But) the court has a different function than you do in these proceedings.

“She’s not charged with that (negligence), so those aren’t factors that the court can consider.”

The prosecutor, Kasper, requested a $5,000 fine, 180 days of jail time and that Hinkle be prohibited from possessing firearms and leaving the state.

Considering her age and slim chance of engaging in crime again, Conway sentenced her to three years of community control, or probation, a $1,000 fine and to have no contact with the victim’s family. Hinkle also has a 90-day discretionary jail sentence hanging over her head.

If she violates the terms of her probation, she could spend up to 18 months behind bars.