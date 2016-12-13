Woman guilty of trafficking heroin to attend Teen Challenge

Daniele M. Honacker, 23, was convicted of one count of trafficking in heroin in relation to an April 7 drug buy coordinated by the Norwalk Police Department.

Honacker pleaded guilty in October. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed separate charges of complicity to trafficking in drugs and possession of cocaine.

As part of her sentence and recovery, Honacker will spend one year in Teen Challenge. Teen Challenge is a faith-based addiction recovery program that accepts willing volunteers as part of their legal sentence. The program is for people of all-ages with life-controlling addictions and lasts one year to 14 months.

“She is willing to go, and she’s aware that it is a voluntary program,” said Honacker’s defense attorney, Huron County Public Defender David Longo. “I have also made her aware that it’s a fairly lengthy program.”

Honacker expressed interest in recovery during Monday’s hearing — adding she had contacted the program about securing a bed.

In this instance, she was eligible for prison time due to past felonies and probation violations. Still, Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway said he didn’t intend to impose a prison sentence.

Conway called Teen Challenge “one of the most successful programs we’ve had people attend” as far as addiction recovery.

He told Honacker she needed to be willing to invest herself in the program. Conway also instructed her to seek further education in the form of an adult diploma or GED, perhaps with the assistance of Teen Challenge.

“That is something that I’ve thought about and I’ve wanted to do,” Honacker said.

As part of her sentence, Honacker will be on three years of probation. If she violates this, she is subject to 12 months in prison.

She must also pay $250 toward attorney fees and seek employment. She will be held at the Huron County Jail until a bed at Teen Challenge is available.