College student accused in fatal stabbing is freed from jail

Kendal C. Scheid, 22, is charged with murder in connection with the Dec. 3 fatal stabbing of Duncan Unternaher, 23, of Newark. The incident happened at a private, off-campus apartment in the 400 block of Grant Street in Akron.

Scheid was released from the Summit County Jail at 5:48 p.m. Tuesday upon posting a $600,000 bond with a 10-percent provision, according to jail records. According to Akron Municipal Court records, he was released to his parents on a GPS “home restriction” or essentially electronically-monitored house arrest.

His bail originally was set at $1 million, but his attorney, Donald Malarcik, argued to have it reduced to $500,000 based on Scheid’s lack of criminal record and his client having “no disciplinary history at school.” Malarcik, according to Fox 8 News, also told Judge Michael Weigand that “Kendal was in the bathroom administering first aid to Duncan, trying to keep him safe and keep him alive” when first responders arrived.

The Akron Police Department handled the murder investigation.

Devin Rogala, Scheid and the victim’s roommate, called 9-1-1 at 12:34 a.m. Dec. 3, requesting an ambulance. Rogala, after asking Scheid, told the dispatcher that Unternaher was stabbed “in the chest area” and was breathing, but “completely unconscious.”

“My roommate stabbed my other roommate,” Rogala said during the 9-1-1 call, noting both Scheid and the victim were “highly intoxicated.” “They are in the bathroom. He (Scheid) is keeping pressure on the wound trying to keep him elevated.”

Before Scheid and the victim came to their apartment, they had bought fast food to go and an argument ensued, Lt. Rick Edwards told the Reflector earlier.

“The victim told the suspect not to touch his food,” he said. “They had been (roommates) since their freshman year. … They were all fraternity brothers.”

Unternaher was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital with a severe laceration after the suspected incident. He was pronounced dead at 5:55 p.m. Monday.

Scheid and Unternaher were members of Phi Delta Theta.

Unternaher, a senior who studied sales management at UA, was a member of the American Marketing Association chapter at the school. He also was a member of Pi Sigma Epsilon, a coed sales, marketing and management fraternity.

Scheid is a 2012 graduate of St. Paul High School who completed the electricity program at EHOVE Career Center.

“I am shocked that Kendal was involved in this. As a student, Kendal was an honor student, involved, well liked,” St. Paul Principal Jim Tokarsky said. “We are all shocked and saddened by this tragedy. It has been unsettling for much of the staff in particular, many of us (who) have children in college (or) had children who graduated in 2012 or had Kendal as a student.”