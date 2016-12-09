Area man indicted on aggravated murder charge

Ian Carl Seckt, 22, of Huron, was indicted this week on charges of aggravated murder, murder, burglary and aggravated burglary.

In early November, Huron police were called to Seckt’s parents’ Middle Avenue residence, where he was detained on outstanding warrants for theft and receiving stolen property and then taken to jail, Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth said.

While authorities were there, family members told them that Seckt had been at the home of a long-time acquaintance just before the arrest and they were concerned about the friend’s welfare. The acquaintance lived in the Mitiwanga Beach subdivision in Erie County’s Vermilion Township.

So deputies were to sent to the residence, located at 4805 Avenue A. There, they found the lifeless body of 58-year-old David Quint. He reportedly had been severely beaten.

Sigsworth said deputies interviewed Seckt and he “made admissions indicating that he was responsible for Mr. Quint’s death.”

The warrants against Seckt involved property crimes in which Quint was the victim, Sigsworth added. Seckt allegedly stole checks and other property from Quint.

Seckt has remained in Erie County Jail since his Nov. 6 arrest.