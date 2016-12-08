Meth lab defendant convicted of using, not making drugs

Ian S. Poland, 26, was “in a place where he absolutely should not have been” at the time he first was charged, said defense attorney Reese Wineman. The meth lab was at 30 Woodlawn Ave.

Poland originally pleaded guilty to the charge of possessing drug-manufacturing chemicals while represented by attorney Paul Dolce. In October, he withdrew that plea and brought Wineman on as his defense lawyer instead.

Wineman argued that Poland hadn’t been involved in making meth, but had been present at 30 Woodlawn Ave. only to “get high.”

During Tuesday’s hearing, Wineman painted a picture of Poland as someone caught up in a bad situation.

“He’s a young man,” Wineman said. “Hopefully he’s going to take advantage of the (correctional) programs.”

The attorney said Poland had a good network of family support.

Poland was originally charged in a June 14 incident when the Norwalk Police Department found a meth lab while using a search warrant.

“When they executed the search warrant, there were a number of people found, including Mr. Poland, in the basement,” Huron County Prosecutor Daivia Kasper said.

The prosecutor explained there were chemicals found in the house used to make meth and that Poland had admitted to using meth during the warrant search.

Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway sentenced him to 11 months in prison for the felony. In addition, Poland will serve a year for a parole violation.

Conway also ordered Poland to reimburse the METRICH Drug Task Force $40 for drug testing.