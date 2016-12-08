Grand jury indicts 27 suspects

Here are the defendants’ names and charges:
Daniel C. Hughes, domestic violence
Christal N. England, two counts of possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, and endangering children
Eugene T. Moore, domestic violence
Colin J. Hardman, possession of cocaine and possession of heroin
Dewayne A. Byrd, possession of cocaine
Joshua F. Hull, possession of heroin and aggravated possession of drugs
Seth H. Scott, possession of heroin and forfeiture
Zarkee J. Hall, domestic violence and assault
Simajaone M. Darden, possession of LSD, possession of heroin, unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance with specification
Ian C. Seckt, aggravated murder, murder, burglary, and aggravated burglary
Conley R. Sluss, Jr., three counts of non-support of dependents
Keith L. Orshoski, two counts of non-support of dependents
Jacqueline N. Phelps, grand theft
Dapreshion U. Grant, two counts of theft and two counts of forgery
Jason M. Dunbrook, possession of heroin and aggravated possession of drugs
Joseph D. Crisp, Jr., possession of cocaine and two counts of possession of heroin
Kelly R. Groff, burglary, theft
Yasir Khalaf, improperly handling firearm in a motor vehicle and driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs
Stephen J. Toller, theft
Jade T. King, criminal mischief
In addition to the aforementioned 20 suspects, seven others were secretly indicted, meaning the names and charges won’t be released until arrests are made or court papers served.