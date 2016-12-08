Grand jury indicts 27 suspects

Here are the defendants’ names and charges:

Daniel C. Hughes, domestic violence

Christal N. England, two counts of possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, and endangering children

Eugene T. Moore, domestic violence

Colin J. Hardman, possession of cocaine and possession of heroin

Dewayne A. Byrd, possession of cocaine

Joshua F. Hull, possession of heroin and aggravated possession of drugs

Seth H. Scott, possession of heroin and forfeiture

Zarkee J. Hall, domestic violence and assault

Simajaone M. Darden, possession of LSD, possession of heroin, unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance with specification

Ian C. Seckt, aggravated murder, murder, burglary, and aggravated burglary

Conley R. Sluss, Jr., three counts of non-support of dependents

Keith L. Orshoski, two counts of non-support of dependents

Jacqueline N. Phelps, grand theft

Dapreshion U. Grant, two counts of theft and two counts of forgery

Jason M. Dunbrook, possession of heroin and aggravated possession of drugs

Joseph D. Crisp, Jr., possession of cocaine and two counts of possession of heroin

Kelly R. Groff, burglary, theft

Yasir Khalaf, improperly handling firearm in a motor vehicle and driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs

Stephen J. Toller, theft

Jade T. King, criminal mischief

In addition to the aforementioned 20 suspects, seven others were secretly indicted, meaning the names and charges won’t be released until arrests are made or court papers served.