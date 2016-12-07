Probation violation 'speaks for itself'

The counts each carry the potential for 12 months behind bars, up to $5,000 in fines and a driver’s license suspension.

Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway said the two 12-month sentences would be served at the same time, if at all.

During the hearing, Conway detailed some of Crigger’s recent probation violations. These included being convicted of possession of drug abuse instruments Dec. 1, having contact with the Sandusky Police Department on Nov. 16 and failing to appear for office appointments on Nov. 8 and 15.

When asked to speak, her probation officer said “essentially there’s not much of a history of supervision to give.”

“I think that the violation complaint speaks for itself,” she added.

Crigger will wait in the Huron County Jail while she sees if she is eligible for community-based corrections facility. A CBCF is an alternative to jail that offers drug education and rehabilitation. She was placed on probation for three years with intensive supervision.

If Crigger fails to complete the CBCF program, she will be subject to jail time.