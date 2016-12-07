'My heart breaks for Duncan's parents,' St. Paul principal says

Kendal C. Scheid, 22, of Norwalk, is charged with murder in connection with the fatal Saturday stabbing of Duncan Unternaher, 23, of Newark. The incident happened at a private, off-campus apartment in the 400 block of Grant Street in Akron.

“We are all shocked and saddened by this tragedy. It has been unsettling for much of the staff in particular, many of us (who) have children in college (or) had children who graduated in 2012 or had Kendal as a student,” said Jim Tokarsky, St. Paul High School principal, in a prepared statement to the Reflector.

Scheid, who graduated from St. Paul in 2012, is accused of stabbing Unternaher in the chest with a knife.

Unternaher was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital with a severe laceration after the suspected incident at 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Akron police said the victim initially was listed as “very critical” and the Summit County medical examiner pronounced him dead at 5:55 p.m. Monday.

“As a parent with a son away at college, the senseless loss of a promising young man causes me to pause and pray. My heart breaks for Duncan's parents. I can not imagine their pain. I am shocked that Kendal was involved in this. As a student, Kendal was an honor student, involved, well liked and completed the study of electricity at EHOVE (Career Center). I keep coming back to the word shocked. Lord have mercy on us all,” Tokarsky said.

Early Tuesday, Schied appeared before Judge Michael Weigand in Akron Municipal Court for a video arraignment. Prosecutors objected to defense attorney Donald Malarcik’s recommendation of lowering his client’s bond from $1 million to $500,000, but the judge amended bail to $600,000 with a 10-percent provision.

“Kendal is 22 years old. He has no prior criminal record at all, has no juvenile record, has no disciplinary history at school has never been suspended has never been expelled,” said Malarcik, according to Fox 8 News.

Malarcik suggested that if Scheid were released from the Summit County Jail on bond, he could live with his parents in Norwalk.

“Not to get into the facts of the case too much, (but) I think it is important for the court to know that immediately after this accident happened Kendal had (another roommate) call 9-1-1. When paramedics and police arrived, Kendal was in the bathroom administering first aid to Duncan, trying to keep him safe and keep him alive,” Malarcik told the judge.

"He cooperated fully with law enforcement and told them everything that had happened here,” the defense attorney added.

Devin Rogala, Scheid and the victim’s roommate, called 9-1-1 at 12:34 a.m. Saturday. Rogala, after asking Scheid, told the dispatcher that Unternaher was stabbed “in the chest area” and was breathing, but “completely unconscious.”

“I need an ambulance, as soon as possible please. … My roommate stabbed my other roommate,” Rogala said during the 9-1-1 call. “They are in the bathroom. He (Scheid) is keeping pressure on the wound trying to keep him elevated.”

Rogala added that both of his roommates were “highly intoxicated.”

Sheid and the victim were out partying and drinking when they stopped to buy fast food to go and an argument ensued, Akron Police Lt. Rick Edwards told the Reflector earlier

“The victim told the suspect not to touch his food. That of course happened after they came back to the apartment,” Edwards said.

“They had been (roommates) since their freshman year,” the police spokesman added. “They were all fraternity brothers.”

Schied and Unternaher were members of Phi Delta Theta.

Unternaher, a senior who studied sales management at the University of Akron, was a member of the American Marketing Association chapter at UA. He also was a member of Pi Sigma Epsilon, a coed sales, marketing and management fraternity.