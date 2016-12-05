Woman must repay grocery store for forged check

Forgery defendant Natalie A. Slife, 28, of Sidney, Ohio, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of forgery. The conviction is for a Feb. 29 incident when Slife attempted to pass a fake check at Gardner’s SuperValu.

Slife’s prior felony convictions make her eligible for prison when she is sentenced. In fact, she is serving time for previous forgeries in four other counties.

She has a lengthy record, most notably in Shelby County. Slife has been convicted of tampering with evidence, attempted theft and forgery.

According to the Bellefontaine Examiner, Slife and several others reportedly forged more than $20,000 in checks, which they then passed in nine counties.

In June, Slife was convicted of forgery in Shelby County for the fake checks. In July, she was indicted — this time in Huron County for trying to pass a check at the Norwalk grocery store.

“She appeared at the Gardner’s SuperValu and presented to be cashed what appeared to be a paycheck from Wendy’s,” Huron County Prosecutor Daivia Kasper said.

“The grocery store took that and then determined ultimately that it was a fraudulent check. They determined Natalie had signed the check and were able to verify her identity with surveillance video,” Kasper added.

Slife spoke up during the proceedings, saying “I would just like to apologize to the court and Huron County.”

“And the court appreciates you taking responsibility,” responded Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway. “The activities here certainly were related to the activities for which you’re serving now.”

Slife currently is incarcerated in the Ohio Reformatory for Women. As part of her local sentence, she has to pay restitution to Miller’s grocery store for the forged $356.26 check.