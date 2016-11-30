'I'd like to keep my business going,' says DUI driver granted work release

James S. Patterson, 44, of Wellington, was sentenced Wednesday to 180 days in jail. After serving 60 consecutive days, he will be eligible for work release. In September, Patterson pleaded guilty to one felony count of driving under the influence.

The work-release timeline threw a wrench in some of Patterson’s plans, said defense attorney T. Douglas Clifford.

“He has to make arrangements,” Clifford said. “My understanding is he still has two or three projects that are pending that he anticipates should be done by the end of December.”

Patterson is the operator of his own small business.

“He has been making arrangements to delegate the work of his business so his customers could be impacted the very least,” Clifford said. “He creates electrical systems for manufacturing that do conveyors and printing of labels and that kind of thing … It requires special expertise.”

The defense attorney said Patterson still had two or three projects ongoing at his company, which he anticipated being done by the end of December. Clifford asked for Patterson’s incarceration to be delayed until after Dec. 25.

“I would just like to be able to keep my customers happy and keep them going,” Patterson said. “I’d like to keep my business going if I could."

Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway voiced some concern regarding Patterson’s prior felony conviction and history of DUIs, but said the defendant had “expressed a remorse for your activities and maintained gainful employment going forward.”

Conway gave Patterson until Dec. 9 to get the rest of his affairs in order, reminding him that he would lose his chance at work release if he didn’t report on time.

Patterson has his driver’s license suspended for five years and will be required to wear a SCRAM alcohol monitor during work release. If he violates any of the terms of his work release, he could be subject to a 30-month prison sentence.