Tool thief must seek employment, education during intervention

Travis J.L. Murr, 31, was charged with theft following an incident on April 22. New London police received report of a garage break-in and tools being stolen, including a cordless drill, air compressor, nail gun and toolboxes.

“The value was well in excess of $1,000 dollars,” Huron County Prosecutor Daivia Kasper said.

Police spoke to the homeowner and a man who bought some of the tools to determine the suspected culprit was Murr, Kasper said. At the time, he was dating the homeowner’s daughter.

“He advised the police that he had a terrible drug habit,” Kasper said.

Murr eventually admitted to stealing the tools, she said, many of which were recovered.

Starting Nov. 28, Murr will spend up to three years on probation while he undergoes intervention. If he successfully completes the program, he will avoid a conviction.

He has 30 days of discretionary jail time that could be imposed at any as his probation officer decides. If convicted, Murr faces six to 12 months behind bars and a fine of $2,500.

Murr previously spent 56 days in jail. Huron Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway said he was “hopeful that that taught you a necessary lesson going forward to stay on the straight and narrow.”

Conway said it would be possible for Murr to finish the intervention program within 18 months if he did well.

Murr will not be able to leave the state of Ohio without the permission of his probation officer. He must also seek employment and attempt to obtain his GED, as ordered by Conway.

He also is required to stay away from the victims’ home.